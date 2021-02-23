ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday reserved judgment on a petition filed for hike in power tariff under fuel adjustment mechanism, ARY News reported.

Tauseef Farooqi, Chairman NEPRA, heard a plea of KE to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.71 per unit.

During the hearing, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Tauseef Farooqi has directed K Electric, the primary power supplier of Karachi to improve its system, saying that the situation like the past year summers should not occur this time.

K Electric officials told NEPRA that the situation will be better in the upcoming summer season as the first unit of Bin Qasim 3 Plant will be ready by May 15 and the completion of the unit will generate 450 MW of electricity.

The KE officials told the meeting that the sole power supplier for the metropolis has signed a power purchase agreement with the government for an additional supply of 1400 megawatts of electricity.

NEPRA, while concluding the hearing on the request for hike in power tariff, remarked that it would take a decision after reviewing all the facts and figures.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) recently had approved an increase of Rs1.95 per unit in power tariff, putting an additional burden of Rs200 billion on consumers.

According to the power regulator, the tariff hike will be applicable to all consumers including lifeline consumers using 50 units in a month.

