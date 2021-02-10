Nepra okays Rs1.53 per unit increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved on Wednesday a Rs1.53 per unit hike in power tariff on account of variations in fuel charges for the month of December 2020.

The power regulator said that the authority, after incorporating the adjustments, reviewed and assessed an increase of Rs. 1.53/kWh in the applicable tariff for XWDISCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of December 2020.

NEPRA said that the fuel cost per unit of electricity production in December was Rs5.99/kWh while the advance fuel cost was fixed at Rs4.46.

Life consumers and K-Electric are excepted from the tariff hike, according to a notification issued to this effect. XWDISCOs will show the fuel charges adjustment in the billing month of February 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi-Electric has sought NEPRA’s nod to charge an additional Rs3.9 billion from its consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for months of June to December 2020.

The power regulator will conduct a hearing on February 23 to determine whether the plea of the port city’s sole power distributor is justified.

Comments

comments