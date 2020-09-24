NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs1.62 per unit

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday raised power tariff in the country by Rs 1.62 per unit, putting an overall burden of Rs162 billion on consumers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to NEPRA, the increase in tariff by Rs 1.62 per unit was made under an adjustment of 2019-20. “Overall Rs 162 billion will be charged from the consumers,” the power authority said adding that the new prices would come into force after a notification issued from Islamabad.

The new increase would complete all price adjustments in the tariff required for 2018-19.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on September 01 approved Rs0.86 per unit increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment of electricity.

The fuel adjustment charges for the month of July would be charged in consumer bills next month.

The power regulator gave its approval after hearing a request by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) that sought an increase of Rs0.86 in electricity rates.

This tariff hike will put an additional burden of Rs10 billion on power consumers.

