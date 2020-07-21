NEPRA issues show-cause notice to K-Electric

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the K-Electric over excessive load shedding in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the NEPRA, the regularity body, in light of the findings of the investigation committee, has decided to proceed further and issued a show-cause notice to K-Electric.

“NEPRA investigation committee constituted to conduct investigations in the matter of excessive load shedding in Karachi has submitted its report to the authority,” read the statement.

Earlier on July 10, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had held a public hearing on prolonged load shedding and overbilling by K-Electric in Karachi via video link.

Moonis Alvi, the chief executive officer of the city’s sole power distributor, had told the power regulator (NEPRA) that load shedding won’t end any time soon. He had blamed a shortage of furnace oil and gas for increased load shedding in the metropolis.

He had said the power company faced a shortfall as electricity demand had risen to 3,300 megawatts while total production had stood at 2,500 megawatts. He had added the power distributor was trying to tackle the power issue.

