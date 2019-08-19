Netflix is bringing back ‘He-Man’ in anime series

American filmmaker and actor Kevin Smith is giving superhero He-Man his own Netflix show.

Smith announced at annual Power-Con on Sunday that Adora’s famous cousin is making a comeback. The new series will continue 80’s popular He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the new series set in the Mattel toy inspired world will focus on some of the unresolved storylines of the classic show.

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” said the showrunner.

“In ‘Revelation,’ we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!,” Smith added.

Executive producer Rock David termed the series as a cultural phenomenon for generations and said that it has inspired fans to discover their own power within.

He-Man made it’s first appearance in comics and toys in 1982 and then in a series of animated television series from the following year.

