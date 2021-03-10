Netflix seals record deal for Christian Bale’s latest horror thriller

Netflix has landed worldwide rights to Christian Bale’s upcoming horror thriller The Pale Blue Eye in a record-breaking deal at the European Film Market, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The streaming giant reportedly dropped a whopping $55 million for the film that is slated to be directed by Hostiles director Scott Cooper, who has also penned the screenplay.

The film, an adaptation of Louis Bayard’s novel of the same name, is set in 1830 at the US Military Academy at West Point, where it follows a series of murders with Bale playing a veteran detective in charge of investigating them.

Bale’s character is helped in his investigations by a young cadet who goes on to become the renowned author Edgar Allan Poe.

THR has confirmed that the film is set to go on floors this fall after Bale wraps up Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder and an untitled David O Russell movie.

The deal also marks the third eight-figure deal closed by Netflix at the EFM this year; it acquired North and Latin America rights for the Colin Firth movie Operation Mincemeat for about $15 million, and US rights for the Liam Neeson thriller The Ice Road for $18 million.

