Netflix this week announced its first Russian Original drama series ANNA K. The series is a lavish and contemporary retelling of Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel “Anna Karenina.”

The series will star ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ fame actor Svetlana Khodchenkova.

“We are incredibly proud to announce our first Russian series with 1-2-3 Production. The talented team of writers, directors and producers have crafted an imaginative and immersive series. We are excited to help bring their vision for this much admired story to our members in Russia and the world,” said Michael Azzolino, the director of the series.

According to a statement released by the popular streaming service, ANNA K is a lavish, contemporary retelling of Leo’s Tolstoy’s classic novel “Anna Karenina”, one of the most well known novels around the world.

The series is set in modern day Russia, where socialite Anna Karenina, the wife of the soon-to-become governor of St. Petersburg, enters a life-changing love affair with Vronsky, the dashing heir of an aluminum empire.

Their affair quickly careens out of control, threatening the delicate balance of their familial bonds and social relationships. Set between cosmopolitan Moscow, historic St. Petersburg and Russia’s rugged countryside, the drama explores themes of passion, loyalty and the irrefutable truth that no amount of riches can save us from love’s ability to either free us or bring us to our doom.

The series will launch on Netflix worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Actress/official page (@svetlana_khodchenkova)

Comments

comments