Netflix’s The Crown offers first look at Princess Diana wedding dress

Netflix has released a first look at actress Emma Corrin wearing Princess Diana’s wedding dress in season four of the Crown.

An image from a scene shared on the show’s official Twitter account shows Corrin standing in a white, ruffle dress that looks incredibly similar to Diana’s iconic 1981 wedding gown.

The dress was designed by Emmy award-winning Amy Roberts who emulated the late princess’ original outfit without creating an exact copy.

“A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress,” the post reads.

“Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin.”

Corrin plays Princess Diana in season four of the hit royal drama, which returns to Netflix on November 15. The series will cover the years in which Diana meets with and eventually marries Prince Charles.

