WATCH: Three suns appear on sky over China

A rare scene of three suns appearing on the horizon not only amazed the residents of northeast China but also the social media users.

According to Chinese media reports, the rare scene caused due to strict temperature and other factors occurred at around 8:00 am when two glowing spots were seen on the left and right side of the actual sun.

Three “suns” appear on the sky over northeast China☀️☀️☀️ This spectacular view is caused by a natural phenomenon called “sun dog,” also known as mock suns or parhelia, as a result of light refraction through ice crystals. https://t.co/N31a8Um6B2 pic.twitter.com/ZbBJLYu8gB — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 2, 2020

The two extra suns were relatively bigger while the middle one smaller. The scene lasted for around 20 minutes.

This spectacular view, caused by a natural phenomenon called “sun dog,” is also known as mock suns or parhelia.

Here’s what Nasa said about the images: ‘Water may freeze in the atmosphere into small, flat, six-sided, ice crystals. As these crystals flutter to the ground, much time is spent with their faces flat and parallel to the ground.

‘An observer may find themselves in the same plane as many of the falling ice crystals near sunrise or sunset. ‘During this alignment, each crystal can act like a miniature lens, refracting sunlight into our view and creating phenomena like parhelia, the technical term for sundogs.’

Read More: VIDEO: Locals stunned as ‘three suns’ appear over Russian city

The appearance of the three suns in the sky is linked with various mythological stories with some linking it with wars in the near future, while others predict losses or victories in the war.

Comments

comments