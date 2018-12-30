Network of hostile intelligence agencies busted in Balochistan: minister

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango on Sunday claimed that a network of five hostile intelligence has been dismantled in the province by law enforcement agencies.

In a statement, Mir Zia Lango said that the network was involved in creating instability, terrorism, inciting people against the state and spreading chaos in Balochistan.

He lauded the performance of county’s security forces and said, “Our security agencies successfully nabbed and dismantled the network of these agencies.”

Mir Zia Lango criticized the anti-state elements for hatching conspiracies against Pakistan and said that the evil designs against the country will not be allowed to succeed.

The minister said that the law enforcement agencies rendered unmatched sacrifices and eliminated the menace of terrorism across the country. He underscored the need for joint efforts to make the new year as the year of peace in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik, on November 7, had said that Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in collaboration with Afghan intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS), was involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan.

Presiding over the senate committee meeting, Rehman Malik had said, “This is no secret that India’s RAW is working in collaboration with the Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, NDS, for creating instability and hostility in Balochistan and this committee has been exposing them since day first.”

