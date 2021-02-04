KARACHI: Police on Thursday busted a network of drug suppliers to the students as it seized a vehicle loaded with 60kg of hashish in the limits of Karachi’s Mubina Town police station, ARY News reported.

On a tip-off, the police raided the area and recovered 60kg of hashish that was to be supplied to the students of district East including the University of Karachi, sources said.

One accused named Khaliq Haider was taken into custody, while his accomplice managed to flee away from the scene. Sources within, police claimed that the arrested accused was in contact with the students for a supply of hashish.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Last year in the month of December, the officials claimed to arrest ‘two university students’ and a rickshaw driver for allegedly supplying drugs in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East had told media that two varsity students and a rickshaw driver had been arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Karachi. The raiding officials also recovered more than two kilograms of drugs from their possession, he had added.

