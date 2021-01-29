New academic session to commence from August 2

ISLAMABAD: The calendar for academic session 2020-21 has been released for the federal government educational institutions.

As per details, the new academic year will start on August 2, 2021. The summer vacations have been reduced to one month which will begin from July 2 to July 31, the notification read.

Moreover, the examination schedule for the classes has also been revealed. The examinations of classes 5th and 8th will be held from May 18 to May 31, while examinations of classes first to 4th as well as 6th and 7th will be held from June 1 to June 15.

The results will be announced on June 30.

The educational institutes faced closure under extended winter vacations owing to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Read more: Classes one to eight to resume from Feb 1, announces Shafqat Mahmood

Earlier, Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced in a tweet about the commencement of the new academic year.

It is to be noted that primary classes across Pakistan are reopening from February 1. The students of all the educational institutions shall attend classes on alternative days with 50 percent ratio on any single working day.

Comments

comments