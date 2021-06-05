Govt bringing new auto policy beneficial for all stakeholders: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that the government bringing a new auto policy that would be beneficial for all stakeholders, ARY News reported.

According to details, the finance minister held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar to review the salient features of the proposed auto policy.

The minister gave a detailed presentation on the proposed policy interventions which will have a significant impact on revenue collection, enhancing productivity, localization of parts, the possibility of producing exportable surplus and addressing the demand-supply gap and ensuring safety.

The role of new entrants in the market was also discussed.

The finance minister while reviewing all the proposals said that the new policy should be designed in a manner beneficial for all the three relevant stakeholders; the consumer, manufacturer and the government.

Shaukat Tarin also directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to seek guidance work closely with FBR and the Ministry of Finance to give the final shape to the proposals at the earliest.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar earlier said the new auto policy would focus on growth of industry together with affordability, quality, availability, and indigenisation.

