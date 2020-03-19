28 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Karachi, push Pakistan’s tally to 448

KARACHI: 28 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in Karachi on Thursday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 245 in Sindh and 448 in Pakistan.

According to the provincial health authorities, all the new cases surfaced in the port city.

Sindh has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases with 151 in Sukkur, 93 in Karachi, and one in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, a third patient of the COVID-19 was released today from a hospital after recovery.

The patient was a resident of Hyderabad and was diagnosed in Karachi.

Murtaza Wahab, a spokesperson for the provincial government, in a tweet said: “Third patient of #COVIDー19 in #Sindh who was being kept in isolation has Alhamdolillah recovered & has tested negative.”

Earlier today, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid confirmed that 45 new coronavirus cases have been detected in the province.

Addressing a press conference, she announced that the tally of cases in Punjab has climbed to 78 after 45 more tested positive for COVID-19.

Balochistan on Thursday also reported 22 more coronavirus cases.

