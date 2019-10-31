88 new dengue cases reported in Punjab during 24 hours

LAHORE: The health authorities on Thursday confirmed that as many as 88 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours across Punjab.

As per the Punjab Health Department, a total of 226 patients are currently admitted in hospitals province-wide, out of which, five victims are under intensive care. Meanwhile, 113 patients were recently discharged after recovering from the disease.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has soared to 6,464 with the confirmation of 56 new patients yesterday.

The DRU further said that 114 dengue patients were under treatment in various hospitals in the province. The authorities further said that 6,350 patients of mosquito-borne fever have been discharged from the hospitals after proper treatment.

Read More: Govt committed to make Pakistan dengue-free: Zafar Mirza

Earlier on October 29, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said that the government was committed to make Pakistan a dengue-free state.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Dr Zafar Mirza had said, “Making Pakistan a Dengue free country is our main mission.”

The special assistant had further said that an efficient strategy was being pursued to control the disease throughout the country including in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

