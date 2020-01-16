Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar replaces Asif Ghafoor as DG-ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has been replaced by Major General Babar Iftikhar as Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Major General Babar Iftikhar was commissioned in Pakistan Army in 1990. He is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta. Iftikhar performed duties in Pakistan Military Academy and National Defence University. He was commanding Armed Division before assuming the position of DG-ISPR.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The military media wing said that Major General Asif Ghafoor has been appointed as general officer commanding (GOC) Okara, who performed duties as the spokesperson to the Pakistan armed forces since December 26 – 2016.

In his message on Twitter, the outgoing military spokesperson said, “Alhamdulillah. Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure. My very special thanks to Media all across. Can’t thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support. Best wishes to new DG ISPR for his success.”

Alhamdulillah.

Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure. My very special thanks to Media all across. Can’t thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support.

Best wishes to new DG ISPR for his success.#PakArmedForcesZindabad#PakistanZindabad — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 16, 2020

Comments

comments