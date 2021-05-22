After iOS, Google Phone rolling out useful feature for people with visual disabilities

Google is rolling out a convenient accessibility feature for people with visual disabilities similar to iOS which announces the caller ID after the phone rings.

The new feature will enable users to manually set the app for the Caller ID announcement every time the phone rings or when the phone is connected to a headset or never, according to 9to5Google.

Google’s handy accessibility feature was launched similar to the iOS which allows users to know who is calling them before they get a look at the phone’s display, especially for those having visual disabilities.

How to enable the feature

The users can enable the “Announce caller ID” by following the steps if they have received the update for the Google Phone app

Open the Google Phone app.

Go into the app Settings.

Tap on the “Announce caller ID” tab.

Choose how you want to activate the feature: Always, Only when using a headset, or Never.

Now according to your setting, the device will announce the caller ID while the phone is ringing.

Moreover, Google released the first public beta of its latest Android 12 operating system during its I/O 2021 developers conference in which multiple new features, a new design language and more were rolled out.

The company has completely revamped the visual design language in the latest Android 12 operating system.

Google had made the biggest visual change in its latest operating system user interface since Android 5.0 Lollipop. The final build of Android 12 will be released by Google later this year.

