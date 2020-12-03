New inmates to complete 14-day quarantine period in Punjab jails

LAHORE: The jail authorities have decided to make it mandatory for new inmates to complete 14-day quarantine period in all jails across Punjab province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Jail officials said that all prisoners will be sent into isolation until their COVID-19 test reports have received. It was made mandatory for both jails in the provincial capital Lahore to follow the new order.

All new inmates will spend 14 days under isolation and kept them in separate cells from other prisoners.

Sources told ARY News that the health department has received the higher authorities’ orders to send records of all prisoners. According to health department, each prisoner kept in all jails will under coronavirus detection test.

Moreover, it has been directed for jail employees to go through the virus test alongside the inmates. The jail officials said that it was also made compulsory to produce inmates before the court while wearing face masks.

The decision was followed by the detection of COVID-19 among three new prisoners who were sent to camp jail yesterday.

