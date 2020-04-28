Govt likely to bring new ordinance with amended NAB laws: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to make a major amendment in the laws of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that is likely to be implemented through a new ordinance, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that the new ordinance is likely to grant special powers to the accountability courts subordinate to the anti-corruption watchdog, NAB, to decide about the fate of the persons’ bail accused in corruption cases.

The Ministry of Law and Justice started preparations to bring a new ordinance which would also end the authority of the NAB chairman for releasing the arrest warrant of an accused person. Sources revealed that the federal government is mulling to suggest disqualification of the person found guilty in corruption case despite the voluntary submission of the looted money. Such a person would be disqualified for any public position for the next five years, sources added.

It emerged that the law minister Farogh Naseem has apprised the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding amended NAB law in making and suggested him to take other political parties into confidence over the amendments.

Moreover, a government committee which also comprises Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar will take political parties and other stakeholders into confidence regarding the new NAB ordinance, sources said.

On April 25, the federal government had decided to take coalition and opposition parties into confidence before issuing an amended National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance.

In a message posted on Twitter, Asad Qaiser said that a consultative meeting on NAB ordinance was held today (April 25), however, they have not reached a consensus on it.

It has been decided to take opposition parties into confidence over the matter and after it, an amended NAB ordinance will be promulgated. Soon after his remarks, the federal government formed a three-member committee to reach out to the coalition and opposition parties. The committee comprises of the Speaker Asad Qaiser, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

Earlier on December 27 last year, President Dr Arif Alvi had signed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019 which had immediately come into force. According to the ordinance, the ant graft watchdog will only be able to pursue corruption cases of worth Rs500mn and above.

The sources said that the decision has been taken to uplift the level of governance and business activities in the country.

