Shaukat Tarin reviews progress on new oil refining policy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday chaired the meeting to review progress on a draft of Pakistan Oil Refining Policy 2021.

The meeting was attended by the power minister, SAPM on Power Tabish Gohar, secretary finance, secretary petroleum, DG Oil and representatives of oil refineries.

The finance minister informed the meeting that Prime Minister Imran Khan is very keen on progress in all sectors of the economy for sustainable growth.

Oil refineries in Pakistan are a pillar of the energy security of the country and now the government wants the domestic oil refineries to upgrade themselves at par with international standards, he added.

“Modernization, efficiency, and environment-friendliness should be common characteristics of all oil refineries in Pakistan,” the finance minister added.

The representatives of oil refineries thanked the government for their support to the oil refinery industry.

The entire oil refinery sector is ready to upgrade itself to international standards and a complete framework is ready in this regard, the delegation assured the finance minister.

Tarin directed the participants to work jointly to overcome all the hurdles in the formulation of the new Oil Refining Policy 2021 so that same may come into effect at the earliest.

