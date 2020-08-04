Pakistan’s new political map represents aspirations of nation: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the new political map of the country represents aspirations of the nation, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press briefing at the Foreign Office, FM Qureshi said that India’s illegal action of August 5 last year has totally been rejected in the map. He said that the government had taken all the political leadership into confidence on the map.

The foreign minister maintained that Kashmiri leadership also supported the new map of Pakistan. He said that it has been declared that Siachen is part of Pakistan. Similarly, he said, India’s claim about Sir Creek has also been rejected in the map.

Read More: Pakistan issues its new political map

Earlier today, in a major development, Pakistan had issued its new political map incorporating occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the details, a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan had given node to the new official map of the country. PM Imran Khan had congratulated the participants on the historical occasion and said that Kashmir belonged to Pakistan.

“One day will come when it will be the permanent map of Pakistan,” PM Imran had added.

In a televised address, PM Imran had said the new map supported the principled stance of the people of Pakistan as well as the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir about the Kashmir issue.

