New ranking: World’s most powerful passports in 2020

The Passport Index released the latest real-time global ranking of the world’s powerful passports of 193 members countries of the United Nations (UN) based on their mobility rate.

In the latest passport ranking in accordance with its mobility rate, New Zeland secured top position with the visa-free access to 129 countries followed by Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Ireland, South Korea, Japan and Australia’s second position with a score of 128.

Pakistan is standing at 70th position in the ranking table followed by Palestinian Territories, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. Pakistan has a mobility rate of 38 including eight countries with visa-free access and 30 with visa-on-arrival access.

Sweden, Belgium, France, Finland, Italy and Spain have given the third position with 127 score, whereas, the United Kingdom (UK) joined the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal, Lithuania, Norway, Iceland and Canada in fourth place with 126 mobility rate.

