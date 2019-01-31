New registration process introduced for mobile phones

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a procedure for the registration of unregistered mobile phones by paying duties and taxes online, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the policy, overseas Pakistanis only bring one mobile phone without paying duties and taxes.

The phone will be registered in the Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System’s (DIRBS) white list without payment of duties and taxes whereas mobile phone sellers will be required to pay taxes and duties.

The FBR and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority introduced a web-based user interface application for DIRBS registration after payment of taxes and duties. International travellers are allowed to bring phones in their luggage after registering them through the online app.

Those you receive phones through postal or courier services can get the mobiles registered following the procedure laid down on the PTA website.

