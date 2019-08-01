New system of rain enters into Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A new system of rain arising from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal has entered into the upper part of the country.

As per details, Islamabad and Rawalpindi are experiencing heavy rains and several areas have been submerged in the rainwater.

Murree, Galyat, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Mardan are also under the spell of torrential rain. Canals and nullahs are facing low level floods, while the reports of landsliding were also recieved from the affected araes.

Rains alongwith thunderstorm are also being recorded in Attock, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Chakwal.

Meanwhile, Rawalkot, Kotli, Mirpur, Mangla and most of the areas of Azad Kashmir are also experiencing downpour.

The Metreological Department has cautioned for more rains in the upper region of Pakistan for the next two days.

On the other hand, the weather system which brought first monsoon rainfall of the season in Karachi and other parts of Sindh has weakened, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The first monsoon rainfall created havoc in Karachi where locals faced long hours of power outages and urban flooding.

Comments

comments