New westerly wave to bring more rain, snowfall in Balochistan, other areas

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is likely to approach northwest Balochistan on Sunday (today) and expected to approach central and upper parts of the country during next 24 to 36 hours, the met office forecast said.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall over mountains expected at isolated places in northern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkwa, central Sindh, south Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said in its forecast.

Widespread rain with snowfall over hills is expected in northwestern Balochistan, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, at scattered places in central Punjab, while at isolated places in south Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkwa and other districts of Balochistan on Monday.

The met office has also cautioned about the risk of closure of inter cities connecting roads and landslides due to snowfall in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and north western Balochistan.

Quetta is experiencing partly cloudy weather with temperature at zero degree Celsius today.

The met department has predicted rain and snowfall over mountains in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Loralai, Musakhel, Barkhan, Pishin and Ziarat in Balochistan.

Light rain or drizzle is also expected in Gawadar, Jiwani and adjoining areas during the period.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Karachi with minimum temperature 13.0ºCelsius today, while maximum temperature will be between 26-28 degree.

Humidity is expected to remain between 80 – 90% in morning and 40 – 50% in the evening in the city. The wind direction will remain westerly or northwesterly, according to the weather office.

The met office has predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in Karachi on Monday.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of Sindh. However, light rain is expected at isolated places in Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad.

Today’s lowest minimum temperatures recorded at Skardu with minus 13°Celsius, Parachinar, Gupis -12°C, Bagrote -11°C, Kalam -09°Celsius, Astore -08°C and Hunza -07°Celsius.

