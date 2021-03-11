New westerly wave brings rainfall at Peshawar, other KP districts

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar and scores of other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received sporadic rainfall bringing back the cold weather in the region, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in a weather report earlier informed that a strong westerly wave entered in Pakistan on Wednesday and likely to persist till Sunday.

Under the influence of this weather system Rain/thunderstorm (isolated heavy falls) with snowfall over the high mountains is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from Wednesday to Sunday.

The met office also forecast Rain-wind-thunderstorm (with hailstorm) in Dera Ismail Khan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Kasur and Okara from Wednesday(night) to Sunday.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Sukkur and Larkana on Thursday(night) and Friday, according to the weather forecast.

The PMD also warned that heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Thursday to Sunday.

