Pakistan and the world welcome year 2019 with new hopes

New Year

KARACHI: Pakistan and rest of the world have welcomed year 2019 with new hopes, wishes and ambitions.

Bahria Town Lahore organised splendid show of fireworks. ARY News also extended its viewers New Year greetings.

People in all major cities of the country prayed that 2019 will usher the country into a new era of prosperity and peace.

Security measures were beefed up as a large number of revellers took to streets to celebrate this occasion.

Families enjoyed food while youth were making merry with bike riding stunts and fireworks on different public places.
In a surprise move for the residents of the biggest city of the country, the Sindh government has withdrawn the notification banning pillion-riding within a couple of hours of its issuance.

Aerial firing has been banned to avoid casualties and heavy deployment of police and other law enforcement agencies has been ensured to impose this ban in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed divisional administration and the police to keep the sea view area open for public on the New Year night so that the visitors could enjoy without any hassle, however strict action must be taken against those carrying weapons or using narcotics and harassing the visitors.

Greetings!!!

Some pretty interesting tweets on this occasion:

Here’s how the world is celebrating New Year:

