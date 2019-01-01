Pakistan and the world welcome year 2019 with new hopes

KARACHI: Pakistan and rest of the world have welcomed year 2019 with new hopes, wishes and ambitions.

Bahria Town Lahore organised splendid show of fireworks. ARY News also extended its viewers New Year greetings.

People in all major cities of the country prayed that 2019 will usher the country into a new era of prosperity and peace.

Security measures were beefed up as a large number of revellers took to streets to celebrate this occasion.

Families enjoyed food while youth were making merry with bike riding stunts and fireworks on different public places. In a surprise move for the residents of the biggest city of the country, the Sindh government has withdrawn the notification banning pillion-riding within a couple of hours of its issuance.

Aerial firing has been banned to avoid casualties and heavy deployment of police and other law enforcement agencies has been ensured to impose this ban in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed divisional administration and the police to keep the sea view area open for public on the New Year night so that the visitors could enjoy without any hassle, however strict action must be taken against those carrying weapons or using narcotics and harassing the visitors.

نیا سال پھر آ گیا دوستو

فسردہ روایات کو چھوڑ کر

مسائل نئے رکھ کے پیش نظر

کریں گے چلو سعئ شام و سحر

نیا سال پھر آ گیا دوستو

اٹھو پرچم امن لے کر اٹھو

جیو خود بھی اوروں کو بھی جینے دو

چلو تو قدم سب ملا کر چلو

نیا سال پھر آ گیا دوستو #Happy2019 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 31, 2018

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year 🇵🇰 2018 was just a beginning of PM IK’s mission which is based upon the vision of Quaid e Azam and IA, under Imran Khan’s leadership Pakistan will be a reflection of Riasat e Madina. #HappyNewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/yzAfN3dDpz — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) December 31, 2018

Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous New Year by believing.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.#HappyNewYear2019 #NewYearEve pic.twitter.com/VqVmbkNfor — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) December 31, 2018

Some pretty interesting tweets on this occasion:

#Happy_NewYear_Pakistan

A popular American business magazine ‘Forbes’ has included Pakistan to the top ten ‘coolest places’ where tourists must go in the new year of 2019.

pic.twitter.com/TZad7AZeJa — Ihtisham Saeed (@itsIhtisham) December 31, 2018

Chuha nikla bill say

Happy new year dil say……😜

Gaye doodh deti ha lat mar k

Niya sal mubarak ho ankh mar k.😜

Happy new year🎉#HappyNewYear2019 — Syed Zeeshan (@Syed_M_Zeeshan) December 31, 2018

To my friends, I wish you peace, love and health.

Blah, Blah blah… screw that!

Lets just pretend we’re going to be better people next year. #HappyNewYear2019 — F (@FxHxD4e) December 31, 2018

Goal for 2019 is to set goals#HappyNewYear2019 — Sujay Sarvasetty (@Sujay_Setty) December 31, 2018

Here’s how the world is celebrating New Year:

