New York Times’ report exposes Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir

The US outlet New York Times has exposed Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir as a report published in the international newspaper has reported that Indian troops have arrested more than 2000 people in IoK with no recourse since the abrogation of the Article 370.

The US newspaper contradicting the Indian claim in the occupied valley has reported that at least 2,000 Kashmiris — including business leaders, human rights defenders, elected representatives, teachers, and students as young as 14 — were rounded up by the Indian forces in the days right before and right after the Indian government unilaterally stripped away Kashmir’s autonomy.

According to the details received, some of the arrested civilians were sent to Lucknow and Agra jails through Air force, while some are sent to Banaras through confidential sources.

“The Indian government isn’t revealing what charges the detainees face or how long they will be held. Some were reported to have been flown on secret air force flights to jails in Lucknow, Varanasi and Agra,” the Times said.

“The shutdown of the internet and telecommunication networks, without justification from the government, are inconsistent with the fundamental norms of necessity and proportionality,” the experts said in a statement.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

The entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner. In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen are patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and by-lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

