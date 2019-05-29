Newborn baby found abandoned outside Chiniot hospital

CHINIOT: A newborn baby was found abandoned outside the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital Chiniot on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

An unidentified woman left the baby wrapped in a piece of cloth outside the hospital before hurrying away.

Passers-by discovered the infant after hearing her cry and shifted her to the hospital where she was said to be in stable condition.

Doctors at the medical facility said the baby is in good health and is believed to be two to three hours old.

They said they will trace the whereabouts of the infant’s parents with the help of CCTV cameras and if her parents are not tracked down, she would be handed over to an Edhi center.

Earlier this month, an infant was found lying on a pavement in Lahore. The baby was dumped on the pavement in a Lahore locality a few hours after her birth.

A citizen spotted the infant lying on the footpath and took her to Jinnah Hospital. According to hospital officials, the baby is out of danger.

