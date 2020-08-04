Newborn baby survives after being thrown off Karachi building

KARACHI: In a miracle, a newborn baby survived after she was thrown off the 2nd floor of a building on Tuesday in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the police, unidentified people threw the infant out of the residential building located in Baloch Colony area of Karachi. The police had earlier said the newborn had succumbed to her injuries after falling from the building.

The story took a new turn when Ramazan Chhipa, head of a welfare organization, claimed that the infant has survived.

Giving details of the horrific incident, Ramazan Chhipa said that newborn baby fortunately fall on the shelter of a shop after she was thrown off the 2nd storey of the building by unidentified people.

He said that the volunteers, after being informed about the incident, rushed to the scene and shifted the baby to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center in critical condition.

Chhipa said that the health condition of the newborn was out of danger, adding that her right eye was affected during the incident.

