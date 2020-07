News anchor’s tooth falls out on-air, and she doesn’t miss a beat

A Ukrainian news anchor kept her cool when she caught her tooth as it fell out of her mouth while she was on the air.

Marichka Padalko, an anchor of the country’s TSN channel, was reading the news live during the prime-time show at night when part of her front tooth fell out.

Padalko had simply lifted her hand up to catch the tooth and continued her report. However, the gap left by the missing tooth was noticed by eagle-eyed viewers and a buzz started online soon.

Marichka Padalko took to her Instagram page to share the clip of the incident.

The mother-of-three explained that the broken tooth resulted from an accident with her daughter more than 10 years ago. Giving details about the backstory, she wrote: “I had a heavy metal alarm clock in my bedroom and one time my little daughter grabbed it and started swinging it around while I was sleeping. It hit half of my tooth when I was yawning in the bed.”

She had followed her dentist’s advice to avoid biting on hard food with her front tooth, but she forgot to keep that routine until the end of her treatment, and that’s exactly what resulted in the accident.

She said her colleague wrote to her saying, “you reacted as if you lost your teeth every day”. And not just her colleagues, many TV journalist commented on the post and praised her for handling the situation like “a boss” and said her reaction to the entire episode was inspiring.

