WATCH: News reporter robbed of phone on live TV

A news reporter in Argentina got robbed of his phone while he was preparing to go live on Television.

The entire episode was caught on live camera and the video of it is now circulating on social media platforms.

The video shows Diego Demarco, a reporter at En Vivo El Nueve, an Argentine news outlet, about to go live when a man snatches his phones and runs off.

The incident occurred on October 20 when Demarco was adjusting his face mask and preparing for his live telecast from a Buenos Aires suburb when the man grabbed his phone from his grasp and ran away.

Locals, including children, can be seen running behind the man in the video.

According to reports, the people who ran behind the robber caught him and returned the phone to the reporter.

