ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday directed his economic team to give a special focus on the development projects and measures to control inflation while formulating the upcoming federal budget, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting regarding the next fiscal budget and economic situation, the prime minister said that all development projects should be finalized keeping in view the public needs.

Development projects should be focused on in the next fiscal budget and special attention should be paid to the reduction of the inflation ratio, said the prime minister.

The meeting sought suggestions regarding the incoming federal budget from the senior leadership of the party.

The meeting also discussed in detail the current economic situation, strategy to stop inflation and development projects during the next fiscal year.

The participants were told that the next budget would be development-oriented with full attention towards improvement of growth ratio.

The meeting was attended by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, KP, Balochistan governors and other high officials.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin last week had announced that the process to prepare the federal budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 had begun.

He made these remarks after assuming charge of the finance ministry.

“I have received briefings from the finance ministry on budget and we will be including various projects in it needed for the improvement of the economy,” Tarin said adding that soon he would share his priorities in the budget with the media.

