‘Next budget to protect poor, emphasise on austerity’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh presided over a meeting to review forthcoming federal budget and finalise proposals and allocations.

“Dr. Hafeez Shaikh & the economic team extensively reviewed the Federal #Budget 2019-20 today to finalize proposals & allocations. The Budget focuses on ensuring economic stabilization, undertaking projects which create #jobs & providing economic stimulus for sustainable growth,” spokesperson for Finance Division Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb said in a tweeter statement.

2/. The Federal Budget 2019-20 emphasises on #austerity, #fiscal discipline, external sector management and protecting the poor. Sound #policies will lay the foundation of #sustainable #growth and secure a better future for citizens. — Dr. Khaqan Hassan Najeeb (@KhaqanNajeeb) June 8, 2019

He said upcoming fiscal budget will emphasise on austerity, fiscal discipline, external sector management and protecting the poor. “Sound #policies will lay the foundation of #sustainable #growth and secure a better future for citizens,” he added.

At the meeting, the spokesman said, increased allocations for programmes aimed for vulnerable segments and measures to protect the poor and less privileged segments of society came under discussion.

It is noteworthy that Economic Survey of Pakistan for the current financial year 2018-19 will be launched on Monday. The survey will provide an overview of the national economy, highlighting performance and achievements in different sectors during the fiscal year.

Its launching marks the opening of budget related events including presentation of the federal budget in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Comments

comments