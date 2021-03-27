Next session of water talks to be held in Islamabad: official

LAHORE: The next session of water talks between Pakistan and India will be held in Islamabad, quoting an official ARY News reported on Saturday.

Syed Mehar Ali Shah, Pakistan’s Commissioner for Indus Waters, who led Pakistani delegation in recent talks in New Delhi, has said that the talks on water issues will continue in future.

After returning from India via Wagah border crossing, Shah stated that Pakistan side reiterated its objections to the Indian water projects in the talks with Indian delegation.

“Indian officials assured to review the river projects,” Mehar Ali Shah said.

The next session of water talks between Pakistani and Indian officials will be held in Islamabad next month, he said.

The 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission was held in New Delhi on 23-24 March 2021.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the meeting held annually alternately in Pakistan and India.

Host of issues related to the IWT were discussed during the meeting. The Pakistan side reiterated its objections to Indian water projects including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok and Nimu Chilling, read the statement.

Pakistan asked India to share data of water flows as per the provisions of the IWT following the practice in vogue since 1989. The Pakistan side emphasized the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with the provisions of the IWT.

Both sides agreed to make endeavours to resolve the issues, conduct tours of inspection and hold the next meeting of the commission in Pakistan at an early date.

Comments

comments