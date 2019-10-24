NHA to soon achieve revenue target of Rs100 billion, says Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed says National Highway Authority (NHA) would soon achieve a revenue target of Rs100 billion.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Challenges to Enforcement on National Highways and Motorways” arranged by National Highways and Motorway Police, he said the authority increased its revenue by 52 per cent during the first year of the PTI government.

The minister said his ministry did not get a single penny from the government and continued with its projects using its limited resources.

He said more motorways would be constructed in the coming months with 1275 kilometers of new roads. He added he was working hard to save every single penny of public money and so far recovered Rs10 billion of NHA.

After five years, Murad said, NHA will be able to build highways and motorways with its own resources.

He said the present government chose a difficult task of making the country economically stable first which required hard work, selflessness and dedication.

Speaking about the recent government initiatives, he said recently launched Kamyab Jawan Programme would provide jobs and business opportunities to millions of youth of the country. Likewise, the government has earmarked Rs192 billion for the Ehsas Programme which reflected its seriousness towards the welfare of the common man of the country.

