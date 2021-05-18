Nick Jonas opens up about bike accident after hospitalization reports

Nick Jonas, who was involved in a bike accident earlier in the week, has returned to work following hospitalization rumours, reported E! News.

Jonas, a judge on NBC’s The Voice, opened up about his accident on the latest episode of the show, sharing that he had indeed sustained multiple injuries in the accident, including cracked ribs.

Before kicking the show in gear, host Carson Daly addressed the Jealous singer’s unfortunate mishap, asking, “Before we get started, let’s just turn to our friend, Nick Jonas. How are you feeling, buddy?”

“I’m feeling OK. I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right,” said Jonas, husband to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

“I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don’t make me laugh as much because it kind of hurts to laugh,” he quipped.

Daly then went on to deliver a heartfelt sentiment for Jonas, saying, “Well, we’re glad you’re okay. We’re glad you’re here. It means a lot to your team,” to which the Jonas Brother replied, “Yeah, me too, for sure. Glad to be here. Can’t wait to cheer on Team Nick and all the other teams. I’m really happy I’m here today.”

No other details about the accident are known.

