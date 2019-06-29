PARIS: Actor, singer and husband to Bollywood starlet Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas saved his wife from falling off of a yacht while on a Paris escapade with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, ARY News reported.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas currently busy with the pre-wedding celebrations of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Paris caught the media’s attention as the couple danced away on a Parisian cruise party.

A mobile video of the shenanigans revealed that Priyanka could have fallen off the yacht as she lost control of her dance and partying.

The now viral video on social media shows Priyanka lose her balance while dancing but before things took a turn for the worst, husband Nick Jonas saved his wife from falling.

The Quantico star can be seen laughing after the timely save, even though her wine had spilled over into the water.

It is being speculated that Miss Chopra may have had a little too much to drink, resulting in the slip-up.

