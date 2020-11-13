Three doctors get interim bail in NICVD corruption case

KARACHI: Following the call-up notices issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), three more doctors of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) have moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) for interim bail, ARY News reported.

As per details, three doctors of the NICVD including Dr Muhammad Raza, Jibran and Dr Rabia approached the SHC after being served call-up notices by the anti-graft body.

The doctors were granted interim bails against surety bonds of Rs0.5mn each. The SHC adjourned further hearing into the case until November 23 after issuing notice to the NAB.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is inquiring about the matters of alleged corruption and illegal appointments in the NICVD.

Read more: NAB rebuts news regarding raid at NICVD

Sources told ARY News that blue-eyed officers were being given huge salaries up to Rs2 million each in the funded hospital. It emerged that Haider Awan is drawing Rs1.8 million salary from the government-run hospital through pay-order.

Haider Awan is also facing charges of being a ghost employee and working as the frontman of an influential personality, sources added.

