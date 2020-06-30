Web Analytics
Nigar Johar becomes first female Lt Gen in Pakistan’s history

Nigar Johar

RAWALPINDI: General Nigar Johar has become the first woman officer in the history of Pakistan Army to reach the rank of Lieutenant General.

Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) has been promoted as Lieutenant General, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Johar also holds the accolade for becoming the first Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army.

In 2017, she became the third woman officer to reach the rank of major general.

The lieutenant general belongs to the Panjpir village in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lt Gen Johar’s father Colonel Qadir also served in the ISI.

Swabi has produced some noticeable male generals in the past but it is the first time that a woman has reached the status of such highly ranked army officer.

