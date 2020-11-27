Stunning photos of a Swedish town have surfaced where the residents were baffled after the sky around their homes turned a bizarre shade of purple at night thanks to a nearby tomato farm.

The night skies have begun to glow a startling purple as night falls outside Trelleborg, a town on the southern coast of Sweden.

The purple hue has been caused by a new energy-efficient lighting system installed at one of the country’s largest tomato farms which is located just a stones-throw away, Dailymail UK reported.

the tomato farm operators have started using a new energy-saving LED light system which glows purple in Gislov, a small town just 10-minute east of Trelleborg. It is being said that the glow falling on the plants is good for them and the system itself is supposed to extend the growing season.

Residents from Gislov to Trelleborg have complained about the bright lights which they say shine into their homes at night.

On 6 November, operators began turning the lights off between the hours of 5 pm and 11 pm.

However, Trelleborg’s environmental manager Mikael Norén said the department plans to submit another action plan to prevent further disturbances.

The unusual purple haze is most-often seen when low-lying thick clouds are hanging in the sky. The clouds are then lit up from below.

The owners of the tomato farm, Alfred Pedersen & Son, issued a statement about the odd night-time spectacle.

It read: ‘As a first step, we have chosen to turn off the entire tomato cultivation in the evenings.

‘Although this will be a step back for us. People were not meant to be angry. We just wanted to save electricity and grow more.’

