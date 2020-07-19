NIH issues advisory for Drug-Resistant Typhoid fever infection

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory regarding prevention and control of the extensively drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid fever, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The NIH has advised health officials across the country to be prepared timely for prevention and control of the extensively drug-resistant typhoid fever.

Health authorities in the country have reported an outbreak of the XDR typhoid fever that began in the country in November 2016. The outbreak has spread to provinces throughout the country, and several deaths have been reported.

This strain of Salmonella Typhi does not respond to most third generation antibiotics used to treat typhoid fever (ampicillin, chloramphenicol, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, ciprofloxacin, and ceftriaxone), according to the NIH advisory.

Polluted water, frozen fruits and unsafe food could cause the XDR typhoid, NIH advisory said. Wash your hands often, especially before eating and avoid eating food prepared by anyone who is sick or has recently been sick as a person could be infected from him or her.

Schoolchildren could be an easy target of the typhoid infection, which have a duration from six to 14 days, according to the advisory.

