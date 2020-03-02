NIH tests four positive out of 157 samples for coronavirus: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has received 157 samples from all over the country amid coronavirus detection, thus so far, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources said four out of 157 samples, were tested positive for the lethal virus, while 153 samples were tested negative. The NIH received as many as 60 blood samples from Punjab for the test of novel coronavirus.

Two out of 47 samples dispatched from Islamabad, were tested positive for the virus, sources familiar to the development said.

It was also learnt that Sindh sent 16 samples, out of which two cases were confirmed with the coronavirus.

It may be noted that, four persons are now being treated positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan, so far.

Read more: Family members of Karachi coronavirus patient test negative

The announcement was made by PM’s Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza at a joint press conference along with SAPM for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan at the National Institute of Health.

“All four patients are being handled according to clinical protocols”, Dr Zafar had stated.

Sharing a case update, the SAPM had said, one of the first two persons to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 has recovered to the extent of being discharged from hospital quite soon, while the other is also showing marked improvement.

Comments

comments