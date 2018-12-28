NINE Best home remedies for Dandruff OR Itchy Scalp

Nowadays dandruff is one of the most spreading and common hair & skin disease which distress almost 50% of the people, especially in winters it is the most experienced disease.

An itchy scalp and flakiness are the vital signs of this disease, but some people also go through different indications such as greasy patches on the scalp and tingling skin.

The main root cause of dandruff comprise of dry skin, seborrheic dermatitis, sensitivity to hair related products and the development of a explicit fungus that lives and eats scalp.

There are numerous medications which can help in cure of dandruff, but natural remedies are best for all times which are far more effective than the medications.

Below are some effortless home remedies, to relieve dandruff naturally

1- Tea Tree Oil

Since ages, tea tree oil has been used to take care of illness, from acne to psoriasis. It contains influential anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, which can facilitate to assuage dandruff. Tea tree oil diminishes the rigorousness of symptoms by 41% and cures greasiness and itching.

2- Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is mainly known for its plentiful advantages, especially in dandruff treatment. It may helps in skin hydration and avert dryness, which is the main cause of dandruff.

According to research it is observed that coconut oil could assist in the curing eczema, a skin condition that contributes in dandruff.

3- Application of Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera gel is a vital substance that is usually added to skin balms, cosmetics items and lotions, its application helps to cure burns, psoriasis and cold sores.

According to a study, Aloe Vera consist of properties that contains antibacterial and anti fungal properties which helps to fight against dandruff. Also, its controls fungal infections and reduce inflammation which is major cause for hair loss.

4- Control Stress Levels

Stress causes bad impact on the internal and physical health of an individual, and can manipulate chronic conditions to mental health. Primarily stress is not the cause for dandruff, but it can exaggerate the symptoms such as dryness and itching. It is believed that high stress levels restrain the activity of the immune system, and a weak immune system can diminish a body’s capability to fight off fungal infections and skin condition that adds up to dandruff.

In order to lower stress levels, it is important to practice some techniques including meditation, yoga, deep breathing or aromatherapy.

5- Regular usage of Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

Apple cider vinegar contributes to number of health benefits, it’s oral usage helps in recovering insulin sensitivity & speeds up the weight loss process.

Application of Apple cider vinegar is also used as a natural remedy for diminishing dandruff, as the acidity of vinegar helps to stimulate the flaking of dead skin cells on the scalp. Also, it balances the pH level of the skin.

Tip: Add a few tablespoons of ACV to your shampoo or mix it with any oil and then spray directly onto hair to prevent flaky scalp & dandruff.

6- Try Aspirin

Aspirin contains salicylic acid which is an effective compound with anti-inflammatory properties, this acid is also found in various anti-dandruff shampoos.

According to a study, it is observed that a shampoo containing salicylic acid effects same as any prescribed medication in treating seborrhoeic dermatitis and dandruff.

Tip: For a simple dandruff remedy, crush two tablets of aspirin and add the powder to your shampoo before washing your hair.

7- Increase intake of Omega-3s

Omega-3 fatty acids are very essential for a healthy body, it does not only builds cell membranes that encircle your cells, but also contributes in the function of your heart, immune system and lungs.

A healthy skin is based on the intake of Omega-3 fatty acids, as it manages to produce oil & hydration, encourage injury healing and avert early aging.

A deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids can be observed by various indications, including dry hair, dry skin and dandruff.

Regular intake of fish such as salmon, trout & mackerel are exceptional foundation of Omega-3 fatty acids. On daily basis an individual shall take fish oil supplement, flax seed, chia seeds & walnuts.

8- Consumption of Probiotics

Probiotics is a necessary category of bacteria that helps in maintaining of high-quality health. Some of its benefits includes defense against allergies, lower cholesterol levels and obesity.

Probiotics helps to improve immune system, which can fight against the fungal infections causing dandruff.

9- Application of Baking Soda

Baking soda is easily available in everyone’s kitchen, it is one of the quickest, expedient and readily available item which can assist to cure dandruff.

It is believed that Baking Soda acts as a mild exfoliant, for removal of dead skin cells which can lessen scaling and itchiness.

Tip: For best results, try to apply baking soda to wet hair and do massage for some time, so that it can be absorbed by your scalp. Let it sit for a minute or two, then shampoo your hair.

Dandruff is said to be one of the frustrating problem, but there are numerous natural remedies which can help to lessen & cure its symptoms .

So next time if you observe flakes on your scalp, or some dandruff on your shoulders, give a try to these natural home remedies which are pocket friendly, convenient & easily available.

