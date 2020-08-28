At least nine dead in Punjab in rain-related incidents

LAHORE/GUJRANWALA: At least nine people including two children were dead in three separate rain-related incidents in Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

In Kot Radha Kishan, five people were dead as a roof of a house collapsed in Bhotan Poroman area, said rescue sources. The bodies were removed from the debris and were moved to a nearby hospital for autopsy.

Second roof collapse incident was reported in Gujranwala after heavy downpour. Rescue sources said two children lost their lives in Tehsil Wazirabad the roof caved in.

Meanwhile, two people were dead and three to four were trapped under the debris after a roof of a house situated at Lahore’s Bandar Road collapsed. Rescue teams reached the spot and carrying relief activities to recover the bodies and the injured.

Heavy rainfall continues in different parts of Punjab resulting in several roads flooded with water, causing difficulties for the people.

Chief Minister Punjab has directed the WASA and the local administration to ensure immediate draining out of the rainwater from the affected areas.

Comments

comments