Nine more vicinities sealed as Islamabad sees spike in coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: After a sharp increase in the local transmission of coronavirus cases in Islamabad, the district administration on Wednesday sealed nine more localities and streets in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the district administration, as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus, has called Army, Rangers and police to ensure complete lockdown at the COVID-19 hotspots in Islamabad.

Chatha Bakhtawar, PWD Housing Society’s block-6, Saudi-Pak Towers, Pakistan Sports Board, National Police Foundation and their surrounding areas have been sealed after confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported from the localities.

Meanwhile, different streets in sectors E-10, I-10, I-10/4, G-9/4, G-7/2, G-6/4 have also been sealed.

Earlier on May 1, the Islamabad administration had sealed two areas of sector I-10 for a week after 33 COVID-19 cases had emerged from the areas.

Sources had said that Islamabad’s sub-sectors I-10/1 and I-10/2 had been put under a curfew and barbed-wire had been laid across streets to restrict movement in the areas.

