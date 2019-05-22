Nishwa’s father, Darul Sehat Hospital management reach compromise

KARACHI: A compromise has been made between management of Darul Sehat Hospital and father of minor girl, Nishwa, who died days after being administered wrong injection at the hospital, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, father of the victim said a three-point agreement has been made.

“I forgive all including hospital employees and owners, for the sake of Allah (SWT),” he said. He said according to the agreement the hospital administration would give Rs5 million annually to Nishwa Trust.

Two children would be given scholarship every year on recommendation of the Nishwa Trust, he said.

“A hospital ward will be named after Nishwa and the Darul Sehat administration will admit their negligence before media,” he said.

Read More: Darul Sehat owners obtain interim bail in Nishwa death case

On May 8, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had granted interim bail to Darul Sehat Hospital owners, Amir Chishti and Syed Ali Farhan, in the Nishwa death case.

Both the accused had approached the SHC after an additional district and sessions court dismissed their bail petition. A bench of the high court had granted them bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000 each for ten days.

Chishti and Farhan had left the courtroom without being caught on Tuesday after the judge dismissed their application seeking pre-arrest bail.

Nine-month-old Nishwa was allegedly given wrong medication at the Darul Sehat Hospital on April 7 that paralysed her and led to her death.

