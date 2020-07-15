MULTAN: Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha died on Monday days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past few days after he was diagnosed with the virus.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Nishtar Hostels Ground after Asr prayer.

More than 50 healthcare workers, including doctors, have lost their lives due to the deadly disease in Pakistan. As many as 5,367 healthcare providers had contracted the viral infection by June 30, according to health officials.

2,798 had been cured and 2,569 healthcare providers were still under treatment at hospitals or were in self-isolation at their homes.

Pakistan reported 2,165 coronavirus cases and 67 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 253,601 and fatalities to 5,386. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) latest figures, 2,165 new cases were detected after 21,769 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

77,573 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment while 172,810 patients have recovered their health from the deadly virus. 16,27,939 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

