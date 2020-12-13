‘No chance’ of Jamadi ul Awwal moon sighting on Dec 15 eve

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there was no chance of sighting the new moon of Jamadi ul Awwal, 1442 AH on the evening of December 15 (29th of Rabi us Sani).

The met office in its statement said that Jamadi ul Awwal crescent will not be sighted on the evening of Tuesday December 15.

The weather department said that the new moon of Jamadi ul Awwal, 1442 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 21:17 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 14 December, 2020.

The crescent of Jamadi ul Awwal 1442 AH will most likely be sighted on December 16.

According to climate record, the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most

parts of the country on that evening.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the moon of Jamadi ul Awwal, 1442 AH is expected to be held on Dec 15 evening.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held on that evening for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon.

In Islamic lunar calendar Jamadi ul Awwal is fifth month of the year.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of Science and Technology has developed the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’ and federal officials have said that sighting the new moon is not an issue anymore.

Comments

comments