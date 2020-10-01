No chance of Rabi ul Awwal moon sighting on 29 Safar evening

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there was no chance of sighting the new moon of Rabi ul Awwal 1442 AH on the evening of 29 Safar (October 17).

The met office in its statement said that Rabi ul Awwal crescent will be sighted on the evening of Sunday October 18.

The weather department said that the new moon of Rabi ul Awwal, 1442 AH, will born on crossing conjunction point at 00-31 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 17-10-2020.

According to astronomical parameters, there was no chance of sighting the new moon of Rabi ul Awwal 1442 AH on the evening of October 17 (Saturday) i.e. on 29th of Safar, 1442 AH, the PMD said.

According to climate record, the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most

parts of the country on that evening.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the moon of Rabi ul Awwal, 1442 AH is expected to be held on Oct 17 evening.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held on that evening for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon.

In Islamic lunar calendar Rabi ul Awwal is third month of the year.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of Science and Technology has developed the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’ and federal officials have said that sighting the new moon is not an issue anymore.

